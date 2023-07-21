FREEDOM FRIDAY: Emmi Fortin

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Newschannel Seven highlights an overcomer of addiction in the Freedom Friday segment.

You may not often hear about love addiction, but Emmi Fortin says defining it in her own life started her healing process.

Being a passionate salsa dancer, her hot love for a fellow dancer became more like heartburn.

“It was a very uncertain relationship, on and off. We were breaking up over and over again,” Fortin said.

“The thought of him and our relationship was what was taking up the most space in my head and the energy in my life,” she added.

While wowing audiences with her sizzling moves, she says she stunned herself with how she handled this relationship.

“I was laying on the living room floor of my apartment, just in the fetal position, sobbing at my face off, you know, heaving, crying, and I just stopped and I was like, this is ludicrous,” Emmi explained.

She started with the dictionary in her soul search.

“I actually looked up the definition of addiction. Of course, there is a wide range of intensity involved and seriousness, but other synonyms are dependent, obsessed, fixated, and these were exactly what I was,” she said.

She says the signs were clear, she needed a new song and dance.

“I didn’t expect myself to just, you know, quit cold Turkey and give it up all at once, but I did start actively doing things that were good for my health, physically, mentally and also did things to grow myself as a person,” Fortin added.

After taking a solo trip to Spain, she says she was able to finally leave the relationship for good and live independently.

“You’re looking outside of yourself and in another person to fill these kinds of empty parts of you,” she exclaimed.

That’s what really hooked me was the void filling, but also the uncertainty of when I was going to get the the reward,” she added, “... when he would text me again, when we might see each other, obsessed with what was happening in the relationship.”

She says finding that freedom didn’t come from listening to everyone’s advice.

“People are going to give you their advice based on what they know and what their experiences are. It doesn’t mean it’s the right choice for you,” she advised.

She says it’s important to find a find an experienced therapist, counselor or break-up coach, something she now does after writing a book and memoir about her whole experience.

Emmi Fortin offers a free guide to help you get started with your own healing process.

Emmi Fortin offers a free guide to help you get started with your own healing process.

She's also the Author of Who Is Your Red Dress?: One Woman's Quest to Break Up With A Love Addiction and The Breakup & Divorce Self-Renewal Journal: Explore Your Path to Clarity, Confidence, and Peace as You Heal, Rebuild, and Move On

