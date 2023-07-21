Officials: Alf Coleman Rd. flood project to start soon

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Work on the long awaited Alf Coleman Road project is set to begin in the coming weeks, according to City of Panama City Beach officials.

The city’s Community Redevelopment Agency held a question and answer session Thursday at the Lyndell Conference Center.

The roadway in Panama City Beach is known for its severe flooding during storms. The reconstruction project was set to take place months ago, but there has been delay after delay and that has left a lot of beach residents wondering what’s going on.

CRA officials said they have done everything they can on their end to get the project started.

“Where we’re at right now is we’re waiting for our partners at the Florida Department of Emergency Management to review the budget,” said Scott Passmore, Assistant Project Manager, CRA. “So when we bid the project it came out to a little bit higher in cost than we originally projected when we applied the funding. So we’ve sent in that information and we’re waiting on the final review and approval.”

In addition to raising the road by 18 inches, the CRA will be installing street lights and sidewalks.

When construction begins, Alf Coleman Rd. will be closed for up to 120 days.

There will be a north and south detour put in place for the duration of the road closure.

