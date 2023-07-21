Panama City Comedy presents Laugh Lines and Stretch Marks

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thanks to Panama City Comedy, opportunities for great times and lots of laughs are becoming more and more available.

For example, Laugh-Lines & Stretch-Marks! is coming to Panama City. The laughs kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Juy 21 at The Krewe of St Andrews - KOSA Event Center.

This hilarious comedy show geared toward moms, women, and couples is hosted by Heather Tolley Bauer and features comedians Amber Chandler, Amanda Marks, and Alicia Simmons Miracle.

At the event, guests can expect Soo Trucking Delicious food truck on site and a full bar.

For tickets to Laugh Lines and Stretch Marks, visit the link here.

If looking for even more laughs, be sure to check out Lynn Haven Laughs! at Roberts Hall in Lynn Haven Saturday, July 22.

Panama City Comedy continues to grow featuring regional and national touring comedians at favorite venues in Northwest Florida.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hernandez and Palacio were arrested and charged and are facing charges of an organized scheme...
Two arrested on multiple Walmart thefts
Troopers say the first vehicle left the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Hit and run crash in Bay County
On late Tuesday evening, officials say Perla’s truck was finally located, submerged in Lamonia...
UPDATE: Missing Calhoun County woman found in lake
“We knew it wasn’t going to get resolved for this summer season, but we knew we could lay the...
Light at the end of the tunnel in Walton County customary use case
Pete Edwards Football Field to shut down, memorial will be relocating to Publix Sports Park.
Pete Edwards Football Field being relocated in new county agreement

Latest News

Laugh Lines and Stretch Marks with Panama City Comedy
Okaloosa County will soon be home to a new manufacturing facility.
Central Moloney Inc Expands to Okaloosa County
Bay District Schools’ teacher named Florida Teacher of the Year
Bay District Schools’ teacher named Florida Teacher of the Year
Tyndall Air Force Base hosts open house event at Gulf Coast State College to answer community...
Tyndall Air Force Base to receive new F-35s