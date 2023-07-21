Panama City Comedy presents Laugh Lines and Stretch Marks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thanks to Panama City Comedy, opportunities for great times and lots of laughs are becoming more and more available.

For example, Laugh-Lines & Stretch-Marks! is coming to Panama City. The laughs kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Juy 21 at The Krewe of St Andrews - KOSA Event Center.

This hilarious comedy show geared toward moms, women, and couples is hosted by Heather Tolley Bauer and features comedians Amber Chandler, Amanda Marks, and Alicia Simmons Miracle.

At the event, guests can expect Soo Trucking Delicious food truck on site and a full bar.

For tickets to Laugh Lines and Stretch Marks, visit the link here.

If looking for even more laughs, be sure to check out Lynn Haven Laughs! at Roberts Hall in Lynn Haven Saturday, July 22.

Panama City Comedy continues to grow featuring regional and national touring comedians at favorite venues in Northwest Florida.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.