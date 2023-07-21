Point Break Arcade opens in Downtown Panama City.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Another business has opened its doors along Harrison Avenue in Downtown Panama City. The Point Break Arcade finally opened two weeks ago.

“I literally ran over from city hall, which is just half a block away, came in the doors and made a Facebook post saying that we were open. Like I ran back with the business license in my hand and made the post that we were open. It was so exciting. We have been waiting 6 months for it,” Co-owner Ben McGee said.

For co-owner Nicholas McCauley this is a dream come true.

“I have been working in the arcade industry since I was 16 years old. So, it was one of my first jobs. I fell in love with it. I played video games as a kid obviously. But actually working on electronics and the old school arcade, the CRT monitors, the 02 monitors. Then I joined the Army and I went up to Alaska so I didn’t have the opportunity to get games or work on games. Then I came to Florida and had the opportunity and it has been a little bit of an obsession,” McCauley said.

An obsession that all of Bay County can now see and experience.

The arcade features 50 different games including the classics like Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Street Fighter, and of course, several pinball machines. Allowing for a new generation to take on the challenge of becoming a pinball wizard.

“You know I am not going to date myself but all we had growing up was pinball, so you know it is fun to come down here and see them an array and teach the younger generation,” Lauren Presser, a local resident, said.

“Seeing kids play games like the way I was when I was a kid, I think that is the best thing that we could ask for,” McGee said.

Plus, this arcade isn’t just for kids, the adults can have fun too.

“I love when we have new entertainment come down here and this is really a great combination of kids and adults playing together. We met up with some friends, some moms and their sons, and the classic pinball is amazing,” Presser said.

The Point Break Arcade isn’t requiring you to purchase tickets or tokens to play games. Instead, they ask that you pay $15 to play all day. Which means you can enjoy as many games as you want.

“So being able to press the start button on a game that you have never experienced before and then beating an old game that you wouldn’t have wanted to drop more than a dollar on. I think the free-play arcade experience lets you experience a lot more with what you are going to play and how long you are going to play an individual game and how many people who might not have played the game will come with you,” McGee said.

If you had to ask both owners what their favorite games are, it might depend on the day.

“For me, it is also the dance and rhythm games. You won’t find those in many places in the Panhandle. So it is something that we bring that other people can’t bring,” McCauley said.

“I would say the game I am most happy to have here is probably Step Maniac. It is such a unique take on dance and rhythm games, and it gets constant updates with new songs, and it has a lot of old songs from the older days of Dance Dance Revolution,” Mcgee said.

If you want to help them add to their collection both McGee and McCauley say they are open to suggestions.

“Give us feedback because if there is something here that we don’t have that they want to see we will scout all over the United States. We have gone almost a day’s drive just to get the right machine. So if someone wants something, feedback is what we want.,” McCauley said.

So stop by. The arcade is open Wednesday through Sunday.

“As well as when you are done here visit downtown Panama City there is so much to do here again it is an all-day pass so come here, go eat, come back and just enjoy downtown,” McCauley said.

Be sure to have a blast reliving your past.

For more information about the arcade, you can check out their Facebook page.

