Sea Lab Celebrates It’s 59th Year Anniversary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Friday marks the day Sea-Lab One pioneered submersive diving 59 years ago. The mission started with the construction of the submarine in Bay County.

Sea Lab One housed four aquanauts for 11 days deep in the ocean. This was unheard of in 1964 and completely changed the landscape of how the world dives.

Sea Lab One started the concept of saturation diving.

Prior to the construction of Sea Lab One, divers were limited due to the laws of decompression. But techniques used during this mission revolutionized diving across the world; allowing for divers to explore deeper areas of the ocean for longer periods of time.

This concept was started here in Bay County.

Officials with The Man in The Sea Museum say they are honored to display such a historic monument.

“This is the pride and joy of military diving here in Bay County.” Steve Mulholland, Executive Director of The Man in the Sea Museum, said. “And Sea Lab One was built here as well. For us at The Man in the Sea Museum were just honored to showcase what Bay County has done for this country and this world.”

