Thursday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The heat and humidity are not going anywhere anytime soon. For tonight lows will fall into the mid 70s inland to near 80 at the coast. On Friday there is a heat advisory in effect w/highs expected to be 90 (coast) and mid to upper 90s (inland). Feels like temps could exceed 110. On Saturday the heat continues (90-95), but there will be a better chance of scattered storms developing. Rain chances are 60%. The rain chances increase to 80% Sunday w/highs in the upper 80s. The trend will be for a return of more heat w/less rain next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On late Tuesday evening, officials say Perla’s truck was finally located, submerged in Lamonia...
UPDATE: Missing Calhoun County woman found in lake
Incident Behind Calypso
Man arrested days after going into PCB Gulf to flee from police
Damien Marrell Chhoeung, Elijah Chhoeung, and Hunter Hatfield.
One suspect facing manslaughter after woman shot on beach
Panama City Police were asked to assist, and Pittman was reportedly located a few houses away...
UPDATE: Suspect found in Springfield stabbing suspect
“Operation Money Pit” results in arrests for unlicensed contractor activity
“Operation Money Pit” results in arrests for unlicensed contractor activity

Latest News

The high heat and humidity continue for now.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we're off to a very warm and humid morning.
Dangerous heat and humidity into the end of the week
Chipola hosts first youth hoops camp in the Tyndall era
Better rain chances are on the way.
Wednesday Evening Forecast