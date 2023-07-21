Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The heat and humidity are not going anywhere anytime soon. For tonight lows will fall into the mid 70s inland to near 80 at the coast. On Friday there is a heat advisory in effect w/highs expected to be 90 (coast) and mid to upper 90s (inland). Feels like temps could exceed 110. On Saturday the heat continues (90-95), but there will be a better chance of scattered storms developing. Rain chances are 60%. The rain chances increase to 80% Sunday w/highs in the upper 80s. The trend will be for a return of more heat w/less rain next week.

