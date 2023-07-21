Tyndall Air Force Base to receive new F-35s

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force Base is soaring to new heights. The base will soon welcome three squadrons of F-35s and more than 2,000 airmen.

Tuesday afternoon, base officials held an open house event at Gulf Coast State College. The event was an opportunity for residents to gain more knowledge about the upcoming changes that will impact their community.

Experts answered questions surrounding flight tracks, aircrafts, how they operate and even jet noise which has been a concern for some residents.

Chief of Airspace Management James Roncaglione said the noise levels are looking good.

“The noise impact studies actually reveals that the noise contours are a little bit less than they were in the past. That’s due to the numbers of operations and those things. So, the impact to the community, we’ve been pretty quiet since October 10th of 2018, and as we start getting the three squadrons in here, we’re going to be back to full operation so while it will be noisier than has been over the past couple years, we actually anticipate that the noise won’t be as loud as it actually once was.”

Mike Kanes is the project manager for the Air Installation Compatible Use Zones Program study. The study aims to protect the safety and welfare of the community.

“When I first started doing this job I thought f-35 installation of the future there’s going to be a lot of impact here,” Kane said. “This base is so well buffered from the standpoint of its location with the gulf on the west side the bay on the east side and where the planes fly there’s noise they generate there’s very little impact that appears to be happening as a result of the increase of aircraft operations.”

The open house also featured base exhibits and images to provide a visualization of our future and Tyndall leadership.

If you have questions, concerns or want more information contact Tyndall Public Affairs .

