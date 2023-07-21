Very hot today with some storm relief in the forecast for the weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar but we do have some residual moisture in the from of stratus clouds from yesterday passing through. They’ll fade away into the morning to partly to mostly sunny skies.

We’re off to another uncomfortably warm and humid start. Temperatures will once again warm fast in the morning sun. Actual highs today reach the low 90s on the coast to near 97° inland. Another Heat Advisory is in place for the coast to an Excessive Heat Warning for inland areas today as the heat index rises into the triple digits by 10am, peaks at 108-110°(maybe isolated spots of up to 115°) this afternoon and doesn’t fall out of the triple digits until the early evening. Dress comfortably, stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks if doing outdoor activities.

The ridge of high pressure creating these hot and dry days breaks down tonight and tomorrow as a trough digs into the Southeast from the north. A weak front at the surface will settle into MS, AL, and GA to our north helping to foster lift in our atmosphere creating showers and thunderstorms for the weekend.

Our first round looks to move in by midday or afternoon on Saturday, mainly after 12pm we should keep a weather eye to the sky. Another round is possible Saturday evening or night, followed by an unsettled day for Sunday where storms look likely in the morning possibly fading into the afternoon.

It’ll still get hot on Saturday before the storms arrive with highs in the low 90s and a heat index in the low triple digits. But with the anticipation of starting out the day on Sunday with clouds and storms, we’ll hold highs back into the upper 80s and have feels like temperatures in the 90s.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly sunny skies turn mostly sunny. Very hot and humid highs in the low to mid 90s with a heat index of 108-110° in the afternoon. A Heat Advisory for the Coast and an Excessive Heat Warning for Inland areas are in effect from 10am to 7pm. Your 7 Day Forecast has storms moving in by Saturday afternoon and continuing periodically through Sunday morning to help with the heat.

