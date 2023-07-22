BCSO searching for missing woman

Anyone with information on Carol Ann Miller is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff's Office...
Anyone with information on Carol Ann Miller is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff's Office at 850-747-4700.(BSCO)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials stated Saturday morning that they are looking for a woman missing out of her Panama City Home.

Authorities said Carol Ann Miller, a 60-year-old white woman, has dementia and has left the home before. They said her family realized she was missing at around midnight when they checked her bedroom.

Miller is reported to be missing out of her home on Ivy Road. BCSO officials said they has the Air Unit helicopter up, K-9 units, and deputies all out searching for Miller.

If you have information about Miller, please contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damien Marrell Chhoeung, Elijah Chhoeung, and Hunter Hatfield.
One suspect facing manslaughter after woman shot on beach
He’s currently facing charges of driving under the influence in a crash, battery on a law...
More details released on deputy-involved DUI crash
Bay District Schools’ teacher named Florida Teacher of the Year
Bay District Schools’ teacher named Florida Teacher of the Year
Point Break Arcade opens in Downtown Panama City.
Point Break Arcade opens in Downtown Panama City
In addition to the prison sentence, Circuit Court Judge Brantley Clark gave Savage 6 years'...
Drunk driver sentenced after injuring former TV anchor in crash

Latest News

In the midst of its revitalization Downtown Panama City continues to thrive.
Downtown Panama City events drive visitors
Downtown PC Events Drive Visitors
Storms are more likely this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
Storms are more likely this weekend.
Weekend Forecast