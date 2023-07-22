BCSO searching for missing woman

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials stated Saturday morning that they are looking for a woman missing out of her Panama City Home.

Authorities said Carol Ann Miller, a 60-year-old white woman, has dementia and has left the home before. They said her family realized she was missing at around midnight when they checked her bedroom.

Miller is reported to be missing out of her home on Ivy Road. BCSO officials said they has the Air Unit helicopter up, K-9 units, and deputies all out searching for Miller.

If you have information about Miller, please contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700.

