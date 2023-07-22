Boat crashes into jetty on Cape Cod, teen girl found dead in water

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENNIS, Mass. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl has died in a boating accident on Cape Cod, state police said.

The boat crashed into a jetty at Sesuit Harbor in Dennis on Friday night, according to a statement from state police in Massachusetts.

The initial reports were that there were some injuries, and at least one occupant of the boat was missing.

The Coast Guard, the state Environmental Police, the Barnstable County Dive Team and the Sandwich Fire marine unit initiated a joint search effort and the girl’s body was recovered off Cold Storage Beach at about 11:30 p.m., the statement said.

Her name was not made public.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office as well as environmental and local police are investigating.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damien Marrell Chhoeung, Elijah Chhoeung, and Hunter Hatfield.
One suspect facing manslaughter after woman shot on beach
He’s currently facing charges of driving under the influence in a crash, battery on a law...
More details released on deputy-involved DUI crash
Bay District Schools’ teacher named Florida Teacher of the Year
Bay District Schools’ teacher named Florida Teacher of the Year
Point Break Arcade opens in Downtown Panama City.
Point Break Arcade opens in Downtown Panama City
In addition to the prison sentence, Circuit Court Judge Brantley Clark gave Savage 6 years'...
Drunk driver sentenced after injuring former TV anchor in crash

Latest News

Anyone with information on Carol Ann Miller is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff's Office...
BCSO searching for missing woman
United States' Alex Morgan (13) and Savannah DeMelo (9) celebrate a goal by teammate Sophia...
Sophia Smith scores twice for US in 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open Women’s World Cup
FILE - A man pours cold water onto his head to cool off on a sweltering hot day in the...
Sick of hearing about record heat? Scientists say those numbers paint the story of a warming world
Gilgo Beach murders: Search warrant turns up more info