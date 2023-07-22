Downtown Panama City events drive visitors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In the midst of its revitalization Downtown Panama City continues to thrive.

Destination Panama City President and Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Vigil says merchant tax has increased 30% since 2015.

“When the hurricane happened, we really lost four of the major amenities which were the two full service public marinas the marina civic center and the martin theater,” Vigil said. “But through place making and events and storytelling we’ve been able to really tell the story of Panama City and that’s worked out beneficial for everyone.”

As revival and construction efforts continue in the area, business owners are forced to put in a little extra work to keep customers coming through their doors.

The Little Mustard Seed Co-owner Greg Snow says he and a couple businesses have partnered in a plan.

“The big thing people are looking for are events and experiences and that’s what we’re trying to do.” Snow said.

One of the partnering businesses is Jute & Palm. The shops have decided to stay open longer in what is called the Sunset Sale.

“We’re hoping that the staying open until eight will encourage people to come down here shop with us but also eat at all of the establishments because we’re one big community one big family,” Jute & Palm Owner Leslie Todd said. “Last month we did it and we have a really good turnout so we’re hoping that we can make this a monthly event where everyone will know that we’re open the third Friday night until eight.”

Comedy shows, art gallery events and the new Point Break Arcade are some of the fun activities being offered in the area.

Officials with Destination Panama City say more events are on the way.

“The Panama City songwriter festival. We also have in the springtime, we have St. Patrick’s Day. There’s a bunch of activities that happen at Harrison, holidays that go on and then we have also have Oktoberfest, which is right around the corner in September,” Vigil said.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.