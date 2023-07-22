Elderly at risk due to heat wave

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -With the heat reaching its peak on Friday, it is important to check in on your loved ones.

All of Northwest Florida was under a heat advisory or an excessive heat warning until 7 p.m. Friday. During that time, it felt as hot as 110 degrees or more.

The Bay County Council on Aging says high temperatures like these can greatly impact senior adults. But there are a number of ways they can stay safe and cool when it is so hot outside.

“Make sure they drink plenty of fluids, try and stay cool environments. Have air conditioning running if they are in a home or in a car. Go to somewhere that has air conditioning. Wear light clothing. Don’t go outside and stand in the sun for long periods of time. If they are outside make sure they have sunblock on to protect their skin,” Andrea Marsh, Chief Operating Officer, of Bay County Council on Aging, said.

If you have a neighbor, friend, or loved one that is a senior adult, check in on them over the next few days. Make sure they are doing okay and see if they need any help.

