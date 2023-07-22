Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the 70s inland and 80s at the coast. There will be a small chance of rain inland over parts of Jackson, Gadsden, Calhoun, & Liberty Counties. On Saturday a cold front approaches and breaks down the heat dome that has been baking us/protecting us from storms. That means rain chances will be high in the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. Highs will reach the low 90s w/feels like temps over 100. Storms will continue off and on on Sunday... near the coast in the AM and then inland in the PM. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Rain chances decrease next week while the temperatures increase again.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

