Kids get an inside look of emergency vehicles at Touch-A-Truck

Kids check out an ambulance truck.
Kids check out an ambulance truck.(wjhg)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It can be intimidating to see flashing lights behind you on the road, especially to little kids. But the goal of the Touch-A-Truck event is to show how a little exposure goes a long way.

Emergency vehicles lined up at Carl Gray Park in Panama City from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for the event. First responders spent the day talking to local children about their careers and showing them the specific equipment they use every day.

By showing kids into their vehicles, local first responders and emergency service members said they hope it reduces the fear in small children.

“He just doesn’t understand. ‘Oh my god it’s a loud noise, bright lights, what’s going on?’” Alexis Stillgess, a parent with a young child at the event, said. “So, I really think bringing him out to an event like this can kind of get him socialized with law enforcement, firetrucks, ambulances, so he can see ‘oh the police aren’t scary people they’re actually really nice.”

Some of the parents said they believe that exposure to law enforcement at a young age has the potential to influence their child’s understanding of public authority figures as they grow.

“The police kind of look out for everyone’s safety and that’s just how it is, so exposing them to this stuff when they’re this age, they kind of grow up unbiased I guess,” Stillgess said.

Touch-A-Truck was hosted by the Panama City Quality of Life Department. Food vendors and other community organizations, such as Bay District Schools, showed up to the event as well.

Additional vehicles like a school bus and a street sweeper were also present to further expose children to loud work vehicles.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damien Marrell Chhoeung, Elijah Chhoeung, and Hunter Hatfield.
One suspect facing manslaughter after woman shot on beach
He’s currently facing charges of driving under the influence in a crash, battery on a law...
More details released on deputy-involved DUI crash
In addition to the prison sentence, Circuit Court Judge Brantley Clark gave Savage 6 years'...
Drunk driver sentenced after injuring former TV anchor in crash
Troopers said the pickup truck in front of the motorcycle slowed down to make a left-hand turn,...
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Point Break Arcade opens in Downtown Panama City.
Point Break Arcade opens in Downtown Panama City

Latest News

Tyndall STEM Event
Troopers said the pickup truck in front of the motorcycle slowed down to make a left-hand turn,...
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Anyone with information on Carol Ann Miller is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff's Office...
UPDATE: BCSO reports missing Panama City woman found safe
In the midst of its revitalization Downtown Panama City continues to thrive.
Downtown Panama City events drive visitors