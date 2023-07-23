Kids get an inside look of emergency vehicles at Touch-A-Truck

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It can be intimidating to see flashing lights behind you on the road, especially to little kids. But the goal of the Touch-A-Truck event is to show how a little exposure goes a long way.

Emergency vehicles lined up at Carl Gray Park in Panama City from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for the event. First responders spent the day talking to local children about their careers and showing them the specific equipment they use every day.

By showing kids into their vehicles, local first responders and emergency service members said they hope it reduces the fear in small children.

“He just doesn’t understand. ‘Oh my god it’s a loud noise, bright lights, what’s going on?’” Alexis Stillgess, a parent with a young child at the event, said. “So, I really think bringing him out to an event like this can kind of get him socialized with law enforcement, firetrucks, ambulances, so he can see ‘oh the police aren’t scary people they’re actually really nice.”

Some of the parents said they believe that exposure to law enforcement at a young age has the potential to influence their child’s understanding of public authority figures as they grow.

“The police kind of look out for everyone’s safety and that’s just how it is, so exposing them to this stuff when they’re this age, they kind of grow up unbiased I guess,” Stillgess said.

Touch-A-Truck was hosted by the Panama City Quality of Life Department. Food vendors and other community organizations, such as Bay District Schools, showed up to the event as well.

Additional vehicles like a school bus and a street sweeper were also present to further expose children to loud work vehicles.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.