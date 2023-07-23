OCSO: Domestic violence suspect found after search

Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies report a man is in custody after allegedly trying to choke a family member, then running from the authorities.
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies report a man is in custody after allegedly trying to choke a family member, then running from the authorities.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies report a man is in custody after allegedly trying to choke a family member, then running from the authorities.

Deputies said they were called to a home off of Sundance Way in Holt Friday morning for a domestic violence call. They said a woman told them her family member, John Fleming, 29, had tried to smother and choke her, then allegedly pulled her back into the room as she tried to escape out of a window.

Authorities said Fleming ran out of the house before deputies arrived, and a search began. They said the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit and a K-9 team found Fleming the next day on Saturday. He was allegedly hiding under a couch back at the home.

Deputies said he was arrested and taken into custody Saturday evening. We’re told Fleming is charged with felony violation of probation, as well as domestic violence battery by strangulation and false imprisonment.

