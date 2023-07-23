Retiring Bay A.D. Glenn Manley Still Kicking it with the Best of Them

By Braden Maloy
Published: Jul. 22, 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A couple of weeks ago we talked with Coach Manley about the school winning the Bay County sportsmanship award. Today we’re talking with him about his coaching side gig.

Over the past decade and a half, Manley as traveled the vast majority of the Southeast providing personal training sessions with high school kickers.

Coach is taking his college and professional kicking experience and wisdom and imparting it on to these already strong kickers. One of the kids he’s been working with this summer is Sneads kicker Aaron Montoya.

“Bill Thomas called me and said “I got a kid that I want you to look at and work with a little bit” so I told him, “I’d be glad to do it.” Over the years, I’ve done this for every high school in the county, I’ve gone as far as Springfield, Tennessee, which is north of Nashville, I have a buddy there that said “Hey come look at my kids”, I’ve been to Dothan, I’ve been over to Sneads and everybody in Bay County. So, I’ve done quite a few, I like to say it’s not all me, the kids can kick, I just kind of tweak them a little bit”, Manley said.

Even now as the retiring Bay high Athletic Director, he’s still putting in the hours making sure the fundamentals stay true and the kickers know they can always be replaced.

“All I want these kids to do, is I want them to pass it on, to somebody else and just learn something out of it and help them. You know, everybody’s a little different in how they kick the ball and all that but the little techniques and things are all the same. I just keep doing this as long as I can walk, I can’t kick it anymore, I used to kick with them you know. My favorite line used to be, “you want me to come out of retirement?”, “No, coach, no”. But, I’m just trying to teach them the right techniques and as far as how far they kick it, that’s up to them, I just want them to learn the right technique.”

Manley says even in his retired state he will continue to work with these kickers as much as they’d like and since he’s retired, he can even make some of their games.

