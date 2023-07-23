Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunday morning storms are forecast to begin along the coast around the 5 am hour and integrating inland by the afternoon, becoming more scattered in nature. The chance of rain is 70% with high temperatures in the upper 80′s across the panhandle. Rain chances become more summer-like as we head into the work week with temperatures rising into the low 90′s.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.