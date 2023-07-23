Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our soggy Sunday is finally starting to calm down leaving our overnights to be mostly cloudy. A 40% chance of rain is forecast for Monday beginning in the early morning hours along the coast and becoming more sea breeze driven in our inland areas by the afternoon. Expect high temperatures tomorrow to be in the upper 80′s to near 90 degrees. Temperatures will warm up to the low 90′s and rain chances will decrease to around 30% as we head throughout the week.

