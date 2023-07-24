Celebrating National Chicken Wing Day at Slim Chickens

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Test your taste buds with one of the many different chicken wing sauces at Slim Chickens this weekend for National Chicken Wing Day.

While the sizzling day itself is recognized on July 29, a special Slim Chickens celebration deal is offering 20 flavorful wings for 20 dollars.

The deal you don’t want to miss will run from Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, July 29 and can be snagged by going inside, at the drive-through, or by ordering online.

The Slim Chickens Panama City location on 23rd Street is open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Watch the videos attached to see Director of Operations, Troy Krout, demonstrate the right way to eat a chicken wing.

