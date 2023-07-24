Harley-Davidson PCB helped kids Make-A-Wish

By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local business got the community to ride together Saturday to help kids with cancer.

Harley-Davidson of Panama City Beach held a poker run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to benefit Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida.

NewsChannel 7 was told more than 50 riders kicked up their stands to raise money. It was $10 per rider and $5 per passenger.

The police and fire department escorted them on their ride. They stopped at the Outpost on Black Creek, the Horse Power Pavilion, and the Idle Hounds Brewing Company. Bikers finished up the ride by coming back the Harley-Davidson dealership in PCB.

Store staff said they were excited to get people out riding for a good cause.

“The director of Make-A-Wish actually reached out to me back in January,” Marketing Manager of Harley-Davidson PCB Jenna Pry said. “We’ve been talking about it ever since. She wanted to do an event and poker run is really popular for bikers. So, we thought it’d be a great way to raise money and get people out riding.”

The community could also enjoy food trucks, live music, and raffles.

Pry said she hopes to make the poker run an annual event.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damien Marrell Chhoeung, Elijah Chhoeung, and Hunter Hatfield.
One suspect facing manslaughter after woman shot on beach
Troopers said the pickup truck in front of the motorcycle slowed down to make a left-hand turn,...
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Anyone with information on Carol Ann Miller is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff's Office...
UPDATE: BCSO reports missing Panama City woman found safe
He’s currently facing charges of driving under the influence in a crash, battery on a law...
More details released on deputy-involved DUI crash
In addition to the prison sentence, Circuit Court Judge Brantley Clark gave Savage 6 years'...
Drunk driver sentenced after injuring former TV anchor in crash

Latest News

Tyndall AFB hosted a STEM expo for young students.
Tyndall AFB hosted STEM expo for young students
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies report a man is in custody after allegedly trying to choke a...
OCSO: Domestic violence suspect found after search
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast