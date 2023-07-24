Harley-Davidson PCB helped kids Make-A-Wish

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local business got the community to ride together Saturday to help kids with cancer.

Harley-Davidson of Panama City Beach held a poker run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to benefit Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida.

NewsChannel 7 was told more than 50 riders kicked up their stands to raise money. It was $10 per rider and $5 per passenger.

The police and fire department escorted them on their ride. They stopped at the Outpost on Black Creek, the Horse Power Pavilion, and the Idle Hounds Brewing Company. Bikers finished up the ride by coming back the Harley-Davidson dealership in PCB.

Store staff said they were excited to get people out riding for a good cause.

“The director of Make-A-Wish actually reached out to me back in January,” Marketing Manager of Harley-Davidson PCB Jenna Pry said. “We’ve been talking about it ever since. She wanted to do an event and poker run is really popular for bikers. So, we thought it’d be a great way to raise money and get people out riding.”

The community could also enjoy food trucks, live music, and raffles.

Pry said she hopes to make the poker run an annual event.

