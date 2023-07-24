Josh Laatsch hired as new Bay County A.D.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Former Arnold boys basketball head coach Josh Laatsch is moving back to Bay County. He’s been hired, pending Board approval, as the next Bay County Director of Extracurricular Activities. Basically, he’ll be the county A.D. though he’ll also oversee activities like bands and the performing arts. The Birmingham native who played college hoops at the University of West Florida, spent two seasons as an assistant basketball coach at Mosley. Then was Arnold’s head coach for three seasons, before heading up to Lee University in Tennessee as an assistant basketball coach there last season. He then moved over to Birmingham Southern as the assistant head coach, but decided to leave after three months when the opportunity in Bay County arose!

“After doing a nationwide search” Bay County School Board member Steve Moss told us “the person that interviewed the best was selected by the interview committee, was someone that had worked in our district before. That was not necessarily looking for a new job, honestly, but thought him and his family might eventually maybe make it back to Bay County. But he interviewed so well and had such a unique skill set, that he is the one that the committee chose.”

“It really piqued my interest.” Laatsch said Monday in a Zoom interview from Birmingham, where he and his wife just welcomed a baby boy over the weekend. “Because I really feel I have a heart for Bay County athletics. And being embedded in the system, when I was at Arnold and Mosley, got to experience the front lines of the athletic department. And trying to put myself in the shoes of being in a leadership role of that department really intrigued me. And I felt like it was just the right time for it.”

Josh says having coached for five years at Mosley and Arnold combined, well that’s an advantage for him coming back into this District job.

“Already knowing the athletic directors, already knowing a lot of the program directors, and a lot of people in the county, and a lot of the student athletes, and the students in the county, having been in the school system, I think that’s very beneficial. In talking to Josh Baulkom and Steve Moss and some of these other people who are trusting me with this responsibility, I feel like that’s an advantage I have. That we can hit the ground running right away because of the relationships that I’ve already built and established over the last five years living there.”

Moss tells us the new A.D. job comes with new responsibilities, such as overssing all the county schools’ athletic facilities.

“Before that recommendation and that oversight was sure enough on our facilities department. We’re now putting that on our County Athletic Director. To say we want you to visit every single middle and high school in the county. Take an inventory of their facilities, football, baseball, soccer, softball whatever it might be. Report back to us of what we need to do to make those facilities better for our student athletes.”

Overseeing the peforming arts also a new addition to the job description. Josh’s hiring won’t become official until full Board approval which should happen August 8th. He’ll start work on the 9th.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.