Man dies after diving into water at Shell Island

Coast Guard responded to the boat and took the man to get medical attention. He was pronounced...
Coast Guard responded to the boat and took the man to get medical attention. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the incident.

Deputies say a group of people were in a boat along the shore when one of them, a 26-year-old man, dove from the boat into the water.

Witnesses say he then appeared to have a medical emergency, and they called 911.

Coast Guard responded to the boat and took the man to get medical attention. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man was identified as a resident of Bay County. Officials say they do not expect foul play, but are awaiting autopsy results.

A man is hospitalized after deputies say he was found in the water at Shell Island.

On Monday, emergency officials say they received a distress call about CPR being performed on a man who had been found out on Shell Island, face-down in the water.

First responders with Bay County Sheriff’s Office say they believe the incident was on the far east side of the island, connecting to Tyndall Air Force Base.

The man was taken to a local hospital for medical care.

There is no update on his current condition.

