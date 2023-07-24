Man drowns at Shell Island

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is hospitalized after deputies say he drowned at Shell Island.

On Monday, emergency officials say they received a stress call through 911 about a CPR in progress and a man had been found out on Shell Island, face-down in the water.

First responders with Bay County Sheriff’s Office say they believe the incident was on the far east side of the island, connecting to Tyndall Air Force Base.

Coast Guard and Florida Wildlife Commission officials were on the scene and brought the man to a local hospital for medical care.

There is no update on his current condition and no definite details on how he drowned.

