Man found face-down in water at Shell Island

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is hospitalized after deputies say he was found in the water at Shell Island.

On Monday, emergency officials say they received a distress call about CPR being performed on a man who had been found out on Shell Island, face-down in the water.

First responders with Bay County Sheriff’s Office say they believe the incident was on the far east side of the island, connecting to Tyndall Air Force Base.

Coast Guard and Florida Wildlife Commission officials were on the scene and brought the man to a local hospital for medical care.

There is no update on his current condition.

