Tyndall AFB hosted STEM expo for young students

By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force Base is eager to get young minds interested in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

“The Installation of the Future” hosted STEM NOLA at its Fitness and Sports Center Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The nonprofit gives K-12 students the chance to participate in STEM-based activities. The event was brought to Tyndall in partnership with the Department of Defense (DOD). STEM NOLA received a $3 million grant to visit military bases like Tyndall to engage young students. It’s using $1 million a year for three years.

Kids could learn about everything from circuits to virtual reality, health, and robots.

“We’re not here just to emphasize the top careers,” STEM NOLA Programs Coordinator Keelyn Myers said. “It’s not always about the top careers, but just developing their critical thinking skills. Whatever their interests are, they can take that and use their critical thinking skills to be the next entrepreneur, innovator, and creator.”

NewsChannel 7 was told 183 families pre-registered for the STEM expo. Tyndall AFB officials said they hope to make it an annual event.

