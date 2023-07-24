Typical summery setup this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active morning with a few stray showers near the Forgotten Coast early on. Otherwise, it’s a mostly to partly sunny sky.

We’re warm and humid out the door. But thanks to the rain, not overly oppressive with humidity. Still, dress comfortably as we’ll get hot and humid with only a handful of afternoon storms around to try and cool you off. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s on the coast to low 90s inland with a heat index in the upper 90s near the triple digits.

That’s enough heat and humidity for a few storms to pop up as we have the sea breeze and a weak stalled out front across the southeast to also help generate an afternoon storm. You’ll be a bit more likely to catch one of those afternoon hit or miss storms across Hwy20 or I-10 as opposed to the coast today.

We’ll keep those features in place through the early week to generate an afternoon storm chance. However, they’ll become fewer and further between by mid to late week. And with a lack of rain to pull out moisture, we’ll feel hotter. Heat indices rise into the triple digits by mid to late week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a scattered to stray afternoon storm chance, mainly inland. Highs today warm into the upper 80s on the coast to low 90s inland with a heat index near 100°. Your 7 Day Forecast has a typical summery week ahead; hot, humid, and a quick afternoon hit or miss storm chance.

