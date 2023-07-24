Walton County Woman receives kidney from her perfect match

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After almost two years of searching for someone to help save her life, a Miramar Beach woman in need of a kidney transplant found her match.

Maria Burke spoke with NewsChannel 7 in May 2022 about the challenges of finding a donor. In July 2023, Burke sat down with NewsChannel 7 with Catrina McDonald, the woman who answered the call for help.

“I feel great. I feel like a new person, just got a second chance at life pretty much,” Burke said. “It was very frustrating emotional roller coaster; you think you have a donor then you don’t.”

Burke had been searching for a kidney donor for almost two years.

“When I heard the story on [NewsChannel 7],” McDonald said. “I heard her say she needed someone with A+ blood, which is what I have, and I just felt like it was speaking directly to me.”

McDonald said she knew this is something she wanted to do.

“I just wanted her to know that someone was trying to help her,” said McDonald. “I sent her a message that was trying to see if I was a match for her and that’s when I stated communicating and it was months of testing.”

Maria said her kidneys had slowly started to shut down, something that her loved ones have also battled.

“I have polycystic kidney disease. Its hereditary and basically what it is I have cysts growing on my kidneys,” said Burke. “My sister has, it my dad had it, he actually passed away from it. There is a 50-50 chance my kids might have it, they’re teenagers at this point.”

Burke says because of her age, she wanted a living donor. With her having A+ blood, finding a donor was even more challenging.

“In January we got that final call that we were a match, and they were going to set up our surgery and honestly it felt like I could breathe,” said McDonald.

Maria says this journey has given her a second chance at life.

“We had our surgery March 1st,” said Burke. “It’s life changing immediately, I went from 11% functioning between both, today I’m at 53% so it’s a very drastic increase.”

A perfect match now leading to a lifelong friendship.

“She is selfless for doing that and doing it out of the goodness of her heart and I feel like it was just meant to be,” said Burke.

Data shows it normally takes 3 to 5 years to get a kidney. Maria says it’s a miracle she was able to find a match within two years.

There are currently over 104,000 people on the national transplant waiting list. Over 85 percent of those are waiting for a kidney.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.