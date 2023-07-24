Woman dead after drowning in Panama City Beach

This is just one of many water rescues officials have reportedly responded to throughout the day.
This is just one of many water rescues officials have reportedly responded to throughout the day.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman is dead and double red flags are now flying across beaches in Panama City Beach.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reports the drowning happened near Rick Seltzer Park.

NewsChannel 7 was told the woman was pulled from the water and taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

This is just one of many water rescues officials have reportedly responded to throughout the day. We’re still learning more details on those incidents.

First responders are asking the public to say out of the water. It is closed to the public.

The Sheriff’s Office says those who enter the water face a $500 fine and can be arrested.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damien Marrell Chhoeung, Elijah Chhoeung, and Hunter Hatfield.
One suspect facing manslaughter after woman shot on beach
A record-breaking catch was reportedly made at this year's Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Angler hooks massive 1,000-pound tiger shark
Troopers said the pickup truck in front of the motorcycle slowed down to make a left-hand turn,...
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Flags are in the process of being changed to double red, which means water is closed to the...
Multiple beach rescues underway in Bay County
He’s currently facing charges of driving under the influence in a crash, battery on a law...
More details released on deputy-involved DUI crash

Latest News

Check out these wings.
Celebrating National Chicken Wing Day at Slim Chickens
Visit Slim Chickens for National Chicken Wing Day
Visit Slim Chickens for National Chicken Wing Day
Flags are in the process of being changed to double red, which means water is closed to the...
Multiple beach rescues underway in Bay County