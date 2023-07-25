102-year-old has been teaching swim lessons for more than half a century

Several times a week, Peggy Konzack helps babies 6-months-old to 3-years-old get accustomed to the water at the YMCA in her area. (Source: KVAL)
By Trevor Denton, KVAL
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (KVAL) – A 102-year-old woman in Oregon has been teaching swimming lessons for more than half a century in her community.

Several times a week, Peggy Konzack helps babies 6 months old to 3 years old get accustomed to the water at the YMCA in her area.

“It’s just a joy in my life. I’m playing with them. I’m not working,” she explained. “I’m playing.”

Her instruction has been especially helpful to Jennifer Reid, whose daughter is deaf.

“Peggy’s really great because she integrates a lot of gestures and simple signs,” Reid said. “Getting one-on-one support … has made all the difference.”

It’s a teaching style that formed 54 years ago, and at 102 years old Konzack has no plans of stopping.

“I’m inspired to get up in the mornings, get ready,” she said. “And I still drive my car and come to the Y and spend the morning.”

She’s been doing this so long that she’s even taught multiple generations of the same families.

On the days she’s not teaching, Konzack swims 10-12 laps in the pool. She credits her longevity to a clean diet and staying active.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is just one of many water rescues officials have reportedly responded to throughout the day.
Woman dead after drowning in Panama City Beach
Flags were changed to double red, which means water is closed to the public.
Multiple water rescues in Bay, Walton County
Coast Guard and Florida Wildlife Commission officials were on the scene and brought the man to...
Man found face-down in water at Shell Island
Damien Marrell Chhoeung, Elijah Chhoeung, and Hunter Hatfield.
One suspect facing manslaughter after woman shot on beach
The area where human remains were found in suitcases is seen in Delray Beach, Florida.
Police find human remains in suitcases along Florida beach

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
DeSantis is unhurt in a car accident in Tennessee while traveling to presidential campaign events
FILE- In this undated photo 14-year-old Emmett L.Till from Chicago, is shown. President Joe...
For Emmett Till’s family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
A Lowe's employee in Georgia was assaulted by suspects who were stealing merchandise, police say.
GRAPHIC: Woman gets job back at Lowe’s after being attacked while trying to stop shoplifting
Katie Ledecky of United States reacts after the women's 1500m freestyle finals at the World...
Katie Ledecky wins gold in 1,500 at the swimming worlds to tie mark set by Michael Phelps