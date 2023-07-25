Authorities searching for missing adult

Officers say Chloe Faith Davis was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the 1300...
Officers say Chloe Faith Davis was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of Lincoln Drive.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered woman.

Officers say Chloe Faith Davis was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of Lincoln Drive.

She is approximately 5′5″ and 130 pounds with long black hair and was last seen wearing an orange and white striped dress.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call PCPD at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via their Tip411 app.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is just one of many water rescues officials have reportedly responded to throughout the day.
Woman dead after drowning in Panama City Beach
Flags were changed to double red, which means water is closed to the public.
Multiple water rescues in Bay, Walton County
Coast Guard responded to the boat and took the man to get medical attention. He was pronounced...
Man dies after diving into water at Shell Island
Damien Marrell Chhoeung, Elijah Chhoeung, and Hunter Hatfield.
One suspect facing manslaughter after woman shot on beach
Los Antojitos temporarily closes.
Los Antojitos Temporarily Closes

Latest News

Fatal balcony fall under investigation in Okaloosa County
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fatal balcony fall under investigation in Okaloosa County
Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called...
News magazine program InvestigateTV+ debuts this fall
All the cars involved were government vehicles for DeSantis’ team and his scheduled event.
DeSantis involved in motorcade accident