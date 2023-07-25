Bay County Beaches sees day of water rescues, incidents

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dangerous and even deadly-- that’s how officials describe the gulf during double red flags.

“We have the world’s most beautiful beaches but unfortunately we do have some deadly gulf conditions at times and that’s what we’re dealing with again today (Monday),” Major David Baldwin Law Enforcement Operations, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Bay County officials said they pulled out more than 30 people from nearly 20 miles of beach Monday.

At least one of those rescues ended tragically after a woman was rushed to a hospital where she died. Officials said the drowning happened near Rick Seltzer Park in Panama City Beach.

“We are doing everything that we can that we always do,” Major Baldwin said. “We are putting out social media, we are flying banner planes, we are pushing out Alert Bay. Anything humanly possible to warn tourists and locals that the surf conditions and the gulf conditions are extremely dangerous right now is what we were doing.”

They’re also beefing up manpower.

“We call people in on their days off. We have supervisors that are surf rescue trained and they will change out of their uniforms and go into surf rescue gear so they can make rescues immediately and yes, we have done that,” Major Baldwin said. “As we sit here, they are continually making rescues and telling people to get out of the water.”

But it’s up to beachgoers to make the right choice.

“They’re trying to help you and they’re trying to keep you safe but if you’re like disregarding the rules and the red flags then you could get seriously hurt and possibly dead,” Noah Young, a beachgoer visiting from South Carolina, said.

Help officials keep you safe by abiding by the flag system.

“There are other things to do. We buried somebody in the sand and made a sandcastle,” Mariyana Johnson, a beachgoer visiting from Texas, said.

“Bring games or something so you can play games with each other,” Shania Gibson, a beachgoer visiting from Texas, said. “I know a big part of coming to the beach is for the water, but you don’t always have to get in the water, especially when it’s not safe for you, so come up with other things to do.”

People who go in the water during double red flags will be fined $500 or arrested.

