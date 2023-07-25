Bay County native returns home to play Bozeman baseball

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Brody Langlotz is a Panama City native, once a Bozeman baseball standout before taking his talents closer to the Mason Dixon line, to play for Roanoke. But now his journey has brought him back to the Panhandle.

“I want to come here and try to play for a bigger school,” Brody told us “I would say that’s my biggest goal in mind, going to a big school to play for. I have a lot of friends here and I’m looking forward to playing with them again. I’ve seen the path they’ve taken, I’ve seen where they’ve gone. I want to take that same path and achieve the goals they’ve achieved.”

That local aspect and striving to progress is ultimately the reason for Brody’s decision to leave Virginia and return to the place he’s called home since the beginning.

“Going up north, at the time I wanted a change,” Langlotz said. “I’ve lived here my whole life, and going up there was super exciting, had a really good year. You know, going up there I had some goals in mind and I did that. As I was up there I was like, you know, ‘Is this for me? Is this the right path?’ I talked about it with my family and a door opened up here and I came here, and I’m excited to start the next chapter here now.”

This next chapter though, not going to be an easy reader, but Brody’s a big subscriber to the “if you want to be the best you’ve got to beat the best” motto.

“Excitement, of course, I’m really excited to go against, you know, it’s a challenge and I love facing challenges. It’s part of the path I have to face to make it to the next level and I’m looking forward to it, really looking forward to it. Having everyone I know be at the games, you know, that’s always a good feeling.”

But before he can take his game to the next level, he first wants to help take his team to the promised land.

“I want to make it to Grand Junction. I think this team can do it. Gulf Coast has been really good in the past years and there’s some good teams in the conference but I think if we all stay together, the chemistry is good, we can go there, so, yes sir.”

Last season at Roanoke, Brody hit .424 with 6 home runs and 20+ RBIs in conference play, earning him First-Team ALL ODAC honors.

