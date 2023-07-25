Bay County Sheriff’s offering programs to keep loved ones safe

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local law enforcement offers several programs to help caretakers of the elderly and those with special needs who may wander away.

The programs aim to give people peace of mind, that’s what the Bay County Sheriff’s Office wants to help with.

One of its newest programs is called Scent Evidence.

“We would come to your house very simply and quickly take a scent sample we and you store it at your house,” said Mario Lupica, with the Sheriff’s office.

The person’s scent is then collected using a special pad.

“Both sides of neck under armpits, with gloves out in evidence jar,” said Lupica.

If they go missing, the K-9 can have a fresh scent to help find the person.

“Just with our aging population even the non-aging population Alzheimer’s and Dementia has a younger onset,” said Lupica. “We have several people that we deal with late 40s or early 50s so it’s not age specific, unfortunately.”

The scent evidence is not only used in missing person cases, deputies also use it to track suspects.

“Back in 2012 the state average for recovery was around 24 percent,” said Jeff Diggins, commander of the K9 unit at the sheriff’s office. “What I’ve seen doing the stats were close to 80 percent so there is a large increase in our finding capability.”

This helps the dog know who and what they are looking for. The sheriff’s office also has other programs they offer called “Project Lifesaver” and “Gatekeeper.”

Project Lifesaver puts a radio transmitter bracelet on the person, helping deputies track them down. The program Gatekeeper is for the elderly who live alone.

“Dispatchers call them in the morning just to make sure they’re up awake able to answer phone,” said Lupica.

This is not just for people with Dementia or Alzheimer’s. Dispatchers will call several times a week to just check on the person.

All of these programs are free. If you would like to sign your loved one up for one or many of the programs, you can call the Sheriff’s office at (850) 785-5245.

You can also email Mario.lupica@bayso.org to get registered.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.