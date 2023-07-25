Bay County Teacher wins Florida Teacher of The Year

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Adrianna Swearingen is the first Bay District Schools teacher to win “Teacher of The Year” in Florida as a media specialist.

Swearingen teaches kindergarten through fifth-graders media specialties at Northside Elementary School.

Her students learn things like how to access library books, online textbooks, and computers. She also keeps other teachers informed on things such as augmented reality, and virtual reality.

She believes it’s her energy that helped her win.

”I would hope that it would be my energy.” Swearingen said. “I am just so excited to celebrate teachers, and I really want the teachers to feel the excitement that brought them into this profession in the beginning and be reminded that they are amazing.”

Swearingen was also named the Christa Mcauliffe Ambassador for Education for the state of Florida. She will tour the state this year and highlight all the great things going on in our classrooms.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.