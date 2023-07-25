Celebration of Praise: A Community Choir & Orchestra Worship Experience

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Celebration of Praise will be taking place on August 6th at 5 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Panama City.

More than 200 people are participating in this year’s event from churches all around the area.

If you are interested in joining in, it’s not too late, rehearsals start this weekend.

For those looking to sign up you can contact Gary Medlock at First Baptist Church Panama City, Daniel McNeil at First Baptist Church Lynn Haven, or Doug White at at St. Andrew Baptist Church.

The event itself is free for the public to attend.

For more information watch the interview attached to this story.

