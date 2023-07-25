Colorado state trooper pushed off bridge after car crashes into patrol vehicle

A Colorado State Patrol trooper was seriously injured after being hit by a suspected impaired driver. (KMGH, COLORADO STATE PATROL, CNN)
By KMGH Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DENVER (KMGH) - A Colorado State Patrol trooper is recovering after getting hit by a car and falling over the side of a bridge.

Dashcam video shows the moment Kevin Bagley falls over a bridge after a suspected impaired driver crashed into his patrol vehicle, pushing him over the edge.

“We are so lucky, where he fell, was softer than what he could have landed on to the left or to the right of where he fell. We got lucky,” Colorado State Patrol Col. Matthew Packard said.

Bagley had responded to the scene where a different suspected impaired driver hit another trooper’s car while they were at a scene Saturday morning.

It’s a dangerous problem that is happening so often and getting to a boiling point for troopers.

So far this year, 12 patrol vehicles have been hit.

“That is a precipitous increase from what we experienced last year. In 2022 of the whole year, we had eight,” Packard said. “Here we are in the middle of July and we’re already at 12. And I’m asking for everybody’s help. Lives are dependent upon decisions that are made behind the wheel of a car.”

The Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial stands not too far from the Colorado State Patrol Academy. It includes the names of state troopers killed after being hit by drunk drivers on the roadways and serves as a reminder of how serious these incidents can be.

Packard said enough is enough.

“I guess my direction to my troopers, is wherever you are today. I want you to ratchet it up,” he said. “And I want you to be more attentive to those violations that we know are causing crashes.”

Those violations could include impaired driving, speeding or distracted driving.

“We’re going to saturate that with strict enforcement efforts to try to help convince people that they need to make better driving decisions,” Packard said. “And this is about one thing for me, and it’s about one thing for our troopers. We’re trying to make this place a little bit safer, we’re trying to save people’s lives.”

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, there have been 95 traffic deaths so far this year in the state connected with a suspected impaired driver.

