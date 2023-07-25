Crestview man charged with possession of child porn, possession of bestiality

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview man has been charged with possession of child porn and possession of bestiality following a years-long investigation.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Cybercrimes investigators said Zeplinn Burrow, 26, was arrested on July 21st following an investigation that began in February 2022.

The investigation started when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got a tip in reference to someone uploading a suspected sexual child abuse video.

According to OCSO investigators, they were able to track down information that led to the execution of a search warrant on the 21st at Burrow’s home.

Officials said they discovered more than 100 images and a video of child sexual abuse material.

Burrow was charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography and possession of bestiality. He is currently being held in the Okaloosa County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.