DeSantis involved in motorcade accident

All the cars involved were government vehicles for DeSantis’ team and his scheduled event.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WJHG/WECP) - A multiple-car motorcade taking Governor DeSantis to a campaign stop in Chattanooga on Tuesday was involved in a crash, according to officials.

Police say a call came in at 8:15 a.m. about an accident at Mile Marker 2.8 on I-75 South. The motorcade had reportedly been in slow traffic and the lead vehicle had to brake quickly, which caused a rear-end collision involving the other vehicles.

All the cars involved were government vehicles for DeSantis’ team and his scheduled event.

DeSantis was reportedly not hurt and continued on to the event. Officials say a female staffer did suffer a minor injury, but went to the event and was treated there.

