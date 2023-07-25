The Gulf Coast LGBTQ+ Center celebrates its five year anniversary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf Coast LGBTQ+ Center Celebrated its five-year anniversary Monday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Members of the center and allies in the community gathered at St. Andrew Episcopal Church to celebrate some of their greatest accomplishments.

This included their mission to provide support to all members of the LGBTQ+ Community in the panhandle.

“Our primary goal is to work with youth, ages thirteen to seventeen. The LGBTQ+ youth population has the highest suicide rate, so we truly try to focus on them. And we have different programs that really cater to the youth, so they know they are welcomed just as they are. No need to change,” Michele Smallwood, President of the Board of Directors for the Gulf Coast LGBTQ Center, said.

The LGBTQ+ Center is well-known for its group sessions. These include youth groups, ally and family support groups, and a transgender support group.

The impact of these groups is not short-lived. Members of the center believe that the welcoming environment it provides is always worth passing on.

”Just being a part of the board and the youth, I get to see people in my community, and because I’ve been here for so long, I can help them. I can reach out, i can give them resources that when I know I was their age, I needed. And I’m so happy I was able to have it,” Riley Purvis, Youth Liaison for the Gulf Coast LGBTQ Center said.

The Gulf Coast LGBTQ+ Center was awarded two plaques today for their contribution to the community.

With the help of volunteers, it was able to stay open through Hurricane Michael and COVID-19.

If you or someone you know is looking to find support in the LGBTQ+ Community, you can contact the center through their website.

