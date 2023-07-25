Heat dangers: Know when to call 911

The dangers on the beach don't stop at the water line, our area has been under multiple heat advisories over the past few weeks.
By Claire Jones
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - During the hot summer months, staying in the sun for just a minute too long could become dangerous.

Walton County Fire Rescue paramedics are on high alert during the summer months, they said on average they respond to around 10-12 calls for heat-related emergencies a week.

“It kind of sneaks up on you,” Travis Cook, a firefighter/paramedic and training lieutenant at WCFR, said. “In the last several weeks, we’ve had several heat-related emergencies in our county. The heat advisory has been very high, the days that are mid-90s, high 90s, you can expect the temperature to feel like over 100 with the humidity level.”

Cook said there are different levels of heat-related illnesses, starting with heat exhaustion and leading to heat stroke.

He said symptoms of heat exhaustion can include:

  • Feeling weak or tired
  • Very thirsty
  • Heavy Sweating
  • Headaches

Cook said in the case of heat exhaustion, the best things to do are:

  • Getting into the air conditioning or shade
  • Drinking electrolytes, water
  • Ice packs on the sides of the neck, armpits

Heat exhaustion can quickly lead to heat stroke. Cook said knowing when heat stroke kicks in is vital.

“Any time you notice you have stopped sweating; you are probably out of hydration at that point,” Cook said. “So, you’re leaning more towards the heat stroke. Your blood pressure can drop, your heart rate will be fast and weak. So, any time you get to that, that is the point where you need to call 911.”

Cook added that if you think someone is suffering from heat stroke, do not make them drink lots of liquids. He said people with heat stroke are usually nauseous and vomiting and may also be too weak to protect or control their airways. This can lead to liquid going into the lungs.

While anyone can go into heat exhaustion, there are some people more vulnerable than others.

“It’s super important to keep an eye on children, they can get dehydrated really fast,” Cook said. “And then other population to keep an eye on is your elderly population. Once you reach a certain age, your body doesn’t regulate your temperature like it did when you were younger.”

