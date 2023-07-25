High school teacher arrested on charges of lewd behavior against student

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay District Schools teacher is in custody after deputies say he committed lewd behavior towards a student.

On July 22, Bay County Sheriff’s Office reportedly received information about a teacher at Rosenwald High School having inappropriate contact with a student through electronic messaging.

A witness told officials that 53-year-old David Pittman had sent several lewd messages to a former student on social media.

In the messages, Pittman allegedly made comments about the student’s body parts and asked for sexual photos.

Deputies say he also admitted he was staring at the student’s body in class when he was her teacher and wondered if she had noticed.

Investigators believe Pittman was “grooming” the victim into further sexual conversation or contact.

BCSO officials say they contacted Pittman at his home later that evening, and he allegedly admitted to sending the messages.

He was arrested and booked into Bay County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of lewd conduct against a student by an authority figure.

A further investigation from Bay District Schools is ongoing in this case.

