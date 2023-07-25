Los Antojitos Temporarily Closes

By Steven Maxwell
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Popular Mexican restaurant in Panama City, Los Antojitos, announced on Facebook Monday it will be closed for the next few weeks.

“While we have had some major upgrades in the plans for months; the opportunity to act quicker is allowing us to move forward immediately. We’ve closed today and will be closed for the next few weeks while we bring a new menu with real Mexican food, more enticing margaritas, a newer kitchen and interior, and the best in live entertainment to St. Andrews. We appreciate all of your support and can not wait to be back. Stay tuned to social media for the countdown, special offers, and updates!”

Several employees took to Facebook as well saying they were given no warning and were told to go home. NewsChannel 7 spoke with one server who said she went into work Monday morning when she got the unexpected news.

“I was informed by one of the owners that I was to finish my tables for the day and close the restaurant and that we would be closing early,” said Natalie Earnest, Los Antojitos’ server. “I was shocked. I just kind of said, Okay, continued to do as I was told and then emotions started hitting and it kind of started setting in.”

NewsChannel 7 reached out to Los Antojitos’ ownership. Ismael Barragan sent a statement saying they shut down after the general manager unexpectedly quit.

“Unfortunately, today, our general manager unexpectedly quit. We have already been having issues with a severe lack of employees, leaving us with no choice but to temporarily close the doors of Los Antojitos. With a restaurant as big as Los Antojitos, it takes a good management team and a large staff to effectively operate and meet the expectations of our customers when they dine with us – something we wouldn’t have been able to do. This left us with the difficult decision to temporarily close our doors. In spite of the unplanned events that took place today, we truly value our employees and are working on a severance package that will compensate them for this unfortunate and unexpected situation. We hope this sheds light on what happened today and we look forward to serving everyone soon.”

Earnest said she was not made aware of the restaurant paying her or other employees during the closing. However, Barragan confirmed to NewsChannel 7 they are currently working on a severance package to compensate the nearly 60 employees impacted. We also asked him if the employees will be able to stay on until they reopen, he said he doesn’t have the means to do that.

According to its website, Los Antojitos has been serving Bay County since 1976. The restaurant moved to St. Andrews in 2016.

