Missing woman found safe

Chloe Davis has been located safe and sound.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chloe Davis has been located safe and sound. Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.

Panama City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered woman.

Officers say Chloe Faith Davis was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of Lincoln Drive.

She is approximately 5′5″ and 130 pounds with long black hair and was last seen wearing an orange and white striped dress.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call PCPD at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via their Tip411 app.

