New Mural unveiled at Oaks by the Bay

New Mural Ribbon Cutting
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new mural is making its mark at Oaks by the Bay in Panama City, while embracing the local history.

The mural features different periods of time painted throughout a ship’s helm, circling the bottom of the old oak tree located in the center of the park.

Local artist, Sarah Gramlich McGowen, depicted historical periods of the St. Andrews area in chronological order ranging from Native American lifestyle and fishing, to the marina featuring many boats of different shapes and sizes.

Gramlich McGowen said that Oaks by the Bay Park is the perfect spot for the mural since the area has such a rich history.

“I think the history is so important to touch through the arts just because people don’t know that from here, coming from that visual aspect instead of having to go research it yourself, just seeing the train thinking ‘oh why the train?’ well you might go research that a little more and say ‘hey, people were coming down on the train to come down here to fish and the tourism and everything’ so I think it just kind of pulls people to experience it in a different way,” Gramlich McGowen said.

Gramlich McGowen says the community effort was filled with volunteers who helped paint parts of the mural as well.

