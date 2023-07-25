‘Normal’ summertime weather in Northwest Florida this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If I had to describe an average summertime week in the Florida Panhandle, this week would be it.

Over the next 5 days, high and low temperatures will sit right around average for late July. The only thing slightly unusual will be rain chances, which sit marginally below average over the next few days.

You’ll still need to dress comfortably, as “average” July weather entails plenty of heat and humidity with temps in the low 90s and a heat index in the upper 90s. Rain chances for Tuesday sit around 20-30% with the Forgotten Coast and northern Bay County appearing to be favorable candidates for a stray shower. That said, drier air will filter in, decreasing the available moisture for rain. Any showers that do pop up will be rather short-lived in nature.

Showers and storms will become fewer and further between by mid to late week. And with a lack of rain to pull out moisture, we’ll feel hotter. Heat indices rise into the triple digits by mid to late week.

