Not much for rain ahead

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few upper-level clouds cruising through our eastern skies. They’ll lead toward a beautiful sunrise and won’t be enough to block out the sun throughout the morning.

Temperatures are warm and humid and will warm fast in the mostly sunny sky. We’re starting the day in the mid 70s and reach the mid 80s by mid-morning. Dress comfortably once again for another toasty day ahead with little to no rain. Highs today warm into the low 90s for most with a heat index in the upper 90s near 100°.

Drier air has invaded our mid to upper atmosphere as a trough lifts out north and ridging builds in from the west. The dry air and subsidence in the atmosphere will limit rain potential to cool us off today in the Panhandle.

Only an isolated to stray shower or two will pop up amidst daytime heating and the sea breeze in the afternoon. We’ll have a 20% chance inland to a 10% chance on the coast today.

This pattern remains in place through Wednesday before we start to increase a bit more moisture in our atmosphere toward the end of the week. Heat indices will rise into the triple digits, especially away from the coast in the late week. With the additional moisture, a few more afternoon inland storms may flare up, with little to no rain on the coast.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn partly sunny in the afternoon with a 20% chance for a stray shower inland to a less than 10% chance for the coast. Highs today reach the low 90s with a heat index approaching 100° for most by midday. Your 7 Day Forecast has little to no rain to cool off these hot summery days, although it’s fairly seasonal for our highs to reach the low 90s.

