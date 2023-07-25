Panama City Commissioners take next step in West Beach Drive sidewalk project

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City leaders say they’re working on a project to keep pedestrians safe.

City commissioners approved a resolution to make part of US-BUS-98 a residential road at Tuesday’s meeting. They said it’s all in an effort to make the area safer for pedestrians. Part of this area includes where Beck Avenue flows onto West Beach Drive.

City officials also awarded Panhandle Engineering $209,752 to begin design services for the project. It’s for a sidewalk that will be constructed on the south side of West Beach Drive.

Commissioners say it’ll promote connectivity in the community.

“Right now, we have a north side sidewalk,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. “If you ever walked it, you’ve realized there’s a lot of areas where irrigation is spilling over onto the sidewalk. It’s wet. You’ll see areas where we’ve got above-ground utilities. There’s a lot of road crossings. There’s something like 11 road crossings you have to make to transverse Beach Drive right now. Putting it on the south side of the road, you don’t have to traverse any.”

An $8 million grant from the state is funding the project.

Commissioners said the project will begin immediately.

