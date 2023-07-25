Partnership Bay kicks off collaboration between schools and local businesses

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Chamber of Commerce is collaborating with Bay District Schools. The two groups came together to kick off Partnership Bay Monday.

Officials said the partnership will benefit schools and students, as well as faculty and staff.

It will allow multiple businesses to partner with individual schools to provide the necessary resources they may need throughout the school year. Members of the chamber said they understand the frustration educators go through, so Partnership Bay is a way of letting them know they are not alone.

”The business community rallied around and said ‘hey listen, when you’re navigating difficulty with supplies, difficulty with getting kids in school, difficulty getting resources,’ we want to be able to say, we’re here, and we have some funds, and we want to help you get some resources. And we want you to feel like you’re not by yourself,” Kyle Shoots, The Chairman of The Board for The Bay County Chamber of Commerce, said.

Bay District Schools officials said they are excited for this new partnership, because it takes a village.

”It takes, as I am sure that you heard, it takes a community to educate.” Deputy Superintendent of Bay District Schools Denise Kelley said. “It’s not just on the teachers. We have them 6 hours a day, it’s not just the schools. But it’s a community effort to educate students. And we want business partners. We want the community involved in our.”

If businesses would like to help a certain school or part of town, they can sign up for Partnership Bay on the Bay County Chamber of Commerce website.

