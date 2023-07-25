Person found dead near train tracks
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A person is dead and an investigation is underway after a body was found near train tracks in Panama City.
On Monday evening, Panama City Police say a person was found dead next to the train tracks at Nehi Road and College Station Road around 9:40 p.m.
Officers say it’s not clear if the person was hit by a train, but police are investigating.
The identity of the person hasn’t been released. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.
