Person found dead near train tracks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A person is dead and an investigation is underway after a body was found near train tracks in Panama City.

On Monday evening, Panama City Police say a person was found dead next to the train tracks at Nehi Road and College Station Road around 9:40 p.m.

Officers say it’s not clear if the person was hit by a train, but police are investigating.

The identity of the person hasn’t been released. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

