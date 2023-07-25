Walton County golf cart crash ends in DUI arrest

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was arrested following a golf cart crash in Seaside Saturday night.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Watercolor Boulevard E. and Western Lake Drive.

According to officials, a golf cart was driving east on Western Lake Dr, trying to turn left onto Watercolor Blvd at a high speed. The cart overturned onto the passenger side, seriously injuring the passenger.

The driver, a Tennessee man, 22, was arrested for DUI and taken to the Walton County Jail.

