Walton County golf cart crash ends in DUI arrest

Walton County golf cart crash ends in DUI arrest
Walton County golf cart crash ends in DUI arrest(WKYT)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was arrested following a golf cart crash in Seaside Saturday night.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Watercolor Boulevard E. and Western Lake Drive.

According to officials, a golf cart was driving east on Western Lake Dr, trying to turn left onto Watercolor Blvd at a high speed. The cart overturned onto the passenger side, seriously injuring the passenger.

The driver, a Tennessee man, 22, was arrested for DUI and taken to the Walton County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is just one of many water rescues officials have reportedly responded to throughout the day.
Woman dead after drowning in Panama City Beach
Damien Marrell Chhoeung, Elijah Chhoeung, and Hunter Hatfield.
One suspect facing manslaughter after woman shot on beach
Flags were changed to double red, which means water is closed to the public.
Multiple water rescues in Bay, Walton County
Coast Guard and Florida Wildlife Commission officials were on the scene and brought the man to...
Man nearly drowns at Shell Island
A record-breaking catch was reportedly made at this year's Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Angler hooks massive 1,000-pound tiger shark

Latest News

Members of the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Beach Safety crackdown on beachgoers during double...
Bay County Beaches sees day of water rescues, incidents
Teacher of the Year
The Gulf Coast LGBTQ+ Center Celebrates Five Year Anniversary.
The Gulf Coast LGBTQ+ Center celebrates its five year anniversary
Bay county is used to winning awards, but this one is a first.
Bay County Teacher wins Florida Teacher of The Year
The Bay County Chamber of Commerce has collaborated with bay County District Schools.
Partnership Bay kicks off collaboration between schools and local businesses